Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty helps to resolve fight between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam need no introduction. The pair was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house where they had frequent fights and arguments. Currently, they are in South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The audience was eager to see how they get along on the show and recently, reports were doing the rounds that the two had an argument. Now, according to recent update, host Rohit Shetty helped the two to resolve their fight.

Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam's fight

According to the reports, Shiv allegedly made fun of Archana in front of everyone which irked her. He verbally abused Archana which left her crying. ETimes reported that Archana Gautam was hurt by Shiv's action and the actress said, "Ladaiyaan hoti rehti hai..and of course, I feel bad when something wrong is said to me. He insulted me in front of everyone and I did not like that he said wrong things about my mother. But it's fine, things are in the past now." The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant also shared that the host of the show, Rohit Shetty made them patch up after their fight.

Shiv reacts to his fight with Archana

When Shiv Thakare was approached, he confirmed that they are on good terms. He said, "Archana and I just made a reel together. There is no fight between us, there is no need to fight. The show has a different format. We are here to do our stunts, give our best, have fun with each other and then move on to another stunt. Archana is performing so well on the show." He also shared that it was due to the format of the Salman Khan-hosted show, that they had to speak to each other which often led to fights. But in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, they are appreciating each other's work.

