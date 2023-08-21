Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty lashes out at Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan; calls their performance ghatiya

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is successfully ruling the TRP charts. The audience seem to be enjoying new stunts, daring performances of the contestants and new twists in every episode. In the recent episodes of the stunt-based reality show we saw host Rohit Shetty expressing his disappointment with the performances of contestants. On the radar and facing the ire were Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. Here’s what transpired for the trio.

Rohit Shetty gets angry with Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Sheezan Khan

In the recent episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, host Rohit Shetty deemed the performances of Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Sheezan Khan as ghatiya (read awful) after they failed to perform a stunt well. The three contestants were given a chance to remove the fear fanda (fear band) and asked to perform a stunt where one has to stand on a plank that keeps moving and one has to jump onto another plank which won't be moving. The player has to collect four flags under 10 minutes and stick them on the first platform. However, the twist to this stunt was that the first platform’s speed will keep increasing with time.

Take a look at the promo of the show

Rohit also asked the secret undercover agent to take on command and render a disadvantage to one of the three players. The undercover agent ended up giving the disadvantage to Shiv whose time limit was reduced to 8 minutes. However, Shiv and Sheezan managed to complete the task while Archana failed, offering excuses for cold water. While the two boys manage to get rid of the fear fanda, Archana joined contestant Nyra Banerjee in the elimination round. Later Daisy Shah too joined the elimination round after losing a stunt to Arijit Taneja.

Later, Rohit finally went on to reveal the identity of the undercover agent who was Shiv Thakare. Later, the host announced a final elimination stunt between the three girls Archana, Nyra and Daisy. The task was to make a tower with blocks of boxes while they are inside a glass tank filled with cold water. It was a time-bound stunt wherein Daisy took the maximum time out of the three that resulted into her elimination.

More about the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 premiered on 15 July 2023. The contestants who have been eliminated include Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand and Daisy Shah. The show airs on weekends at 9 pm on Colors TV.

