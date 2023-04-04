Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty-led show to premiere on July 17? Report

Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty is one of the most popular reality shows and has a massive number of viewers. According to the show’s concept, several celebrities and renowned personalities participate in the show. These contestants perform gruesome stunts and channel their inner Khiladi. After competing in several stunts, the strongest daredevil contestant is declared as the winner of the show. After 12 successful seasons, the makers are all set to launch the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 update:

According to the India Today report, the makers of the Rohit Shetty-led show’s shooting will go on floors in May 2023. Reportedly, the rumored contestants such as Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Munawar Farooqui, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Asim Riaz, Archana Gautam, Avneet Kaur wil leave the city in May to shoot for the show. The reports also suggest that the show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, choreographer Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show. Social media sensation Mr. Faisu was declared as the first runner-up of the season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 announcement:

Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty recently graced Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 16 to announce the next season of the stunt-based reality show. Rohit Shetty then revealed that one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 will get a direct entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Bigg Boss 16 finalists Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary competed against each other in several tasks to get a direct entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shalin Bhanot aced all stunts and Rohit Shetty offered him Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, Shalin refused the offer stating that he has several phobias.

