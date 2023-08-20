Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty loses his calm at Nyrraa Banerji; Find out WHY

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 began with a bang on July 15 and each episode of the show received immense love from viewers. The show has been in the news ever since it began shooting as well-known personalities participated. Be the jaw-dropping entry sequence of the contestants or the spine-chilling water, height and animal stunts, the episodes of this stunt-based reality show kept the audience hooked throughout. The core concept of Khatron Ke Khiladi revolves around celebrity contestants pushing their limits by performing action-packed stunts that are bound to send shivers down one's spine.

Rohit Shetty loses his calm at Nyrraa Banerji:

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's recent episode, Rohit Shetty loses his calm at Nyrraa Banerji. It happened when Nyrraa Banerji was assigned a water stunt, but she aborted the task before performing it as the water was extremely cold. Following that, Sheezan Khan was set to take on the same challenge. As Sheezan was getting ready for the task, he faced some difficulties while attempting it. Host Rohit Shetty stepped in to boost Sheezan's spirits and offered guidance on how to tackle the challenge. During this, Nyrraa Banerji asked for a hot water bag. This request seemed to irk Rohit Shetty, who then expressed his frustration with a stern, "Nyrraa, ek second yar." Rohit's statement left everyone silent.

Following this, Sheezan Khan made an effort to complete the stunt, but he managed to remove only one flag due to the cold water. Observing the situation, Rohit Shetty advised Sheezan to halt the stunt. The reason was that, as per the doctor's advice, staying in the pool for an extended period of time was not recommended.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 celebrity contestants who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. Among them, Rohit Bose Roy had to quit the Rohit Shetty-led show after he was injured. Also, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih have been evicted. However, Anjum made an entry again as a wild card entrant. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

