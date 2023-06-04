Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty unleashes next-level fear in PROMO ft Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants are having a thrilling experience as they are busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa, along with host Rohit Shetty. The 14 daredevil participants have begun shooting for the stunts which we will soon see when the show premieres. And now, the excitement level of the audience has soared as the makers of the stunt-based reality show have dropped their official promos on the social media platforms of the channel.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo ft Rohit Roy and Daisy Shah:

A few hours ago, Colors TV took to their official Twitter handle and shared the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13: In this promo, we see Daisy Shah and Rohit Roy dancing and then we see Rohit Shetty who says, "Mere duniya mei dil nahi, gaadiya aur insan udne par taaliya bajti hai." We then see Daisy and Rohit hooked to a chopper and taken away. The host then says, "Iss baar har level, darr next level." The caption of this promo reads, "Har level, Dar next level. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, jald hi, sirf #Colors par."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo ft Aishwarya Sharma and Anjum Fakih:

A few minutes later, the channel shared another promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 featuring Television actresses Aishwarya Sharma and Anjum Fakih. In this promo, we see the actresses are busy creating a scene after which Rohit Shetty takes over and says, "Mere world mei chaalbaazi and saajizo ka nahi hai koi fayda. Kyuki yaha chalta hai sirf mera kaanon aur mera kayda."

It is then seen that Aishwarya and Anjum Fakih get scared after being attacked by wild animals. The host then says, "Iss baar har level, darr next level." The caption of this promo reads, "Hoga khatre ka kanoon aur darr ka kaayda. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, jald hi, sirf #Colors par."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 courageous contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.