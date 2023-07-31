Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty yells at Soundous Moufakir during a task; Here’s what happened

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 E6: Rohit Shetty, the director of the classic comic film series Golmaal, and the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is a big admirer of action and danger. With him holding the anchor, it is not surprising that Khatron ke Khiladi 13 provides an exhilarating mix of daring actions and witty humor.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Fear Ka Fanda challenge:

In today's episode of Khatron Ke khiladi 13, Dino James was sent to code red on "The Water Puzzle" along with Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Soundous Moufakir, who all had ‘Fear Ka Fanda.’ When asked whether she wanted to switch partners during code red, Soundous selected Arjit to be her new partner.

All six players who had Fear Ka Fanda on them in today's challenge were matched after that. The task started with Sheezan and Archana side by side. Sheezan and Archana work together to complete the puzzle in 10 minutes for the fear ka fanda challenge. They both were unable to complete the entire task, Archana and Sheezan were able to arrange only 8 blocks correctly.

Following Archana and Sheezan, Aishwarya and Anjum battled together to accomplish the challenge. They were able to position 11 bricks in the puzzle exactly where they needed to be, but were unable to finish the entire task.

Rohit Shetty yells at Soundous Moufakir:

Finally, Arjit and Soundous moved on to complete their task. When the task first began, Soundous was unable to communicate with Arjit effectively, and as a result, he was unable to breathe underwater. In response, Soundous was yelled at by Rohit Shetty, who also instructed her to work properly with Arjit to finish the task.

After which, Arjit asked Soundous to wait for sometime but Soundous went ahead with the task. Due to which, Arjit began to short-breathe and struck his head. Everyone was guiding Soundous and asking her to go down the ladder so Arjit could come up, but Soundous was very confused.

"What are you doing? Coordinate with him na, he's getting hurt" yelled Rohit Shetty. Soundous then apologized to Arjit and Rohit for her confusion.

Arjit took a minute and then asked Soundous to resume with the task again. This time they were trying to be more coordinated than before. Rohit even helped Soundous by telling her when to go down the ladder so that Arjit won't get hurt.

They then completed the task by establishing a coordinated beat. Even after so much confusion and hardship, Soundous and Arjit managed to finish the task by arranging all 15 blocks in the proper positions in the puzzle.

