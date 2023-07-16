Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes first contestant to get evicted

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by the daredevil filmmaker Rohit Shetty, kicked off with an exhilarating start that immediately captured the attention of viewers. Season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi boasts an impressive lineup of contestants from various fields of entertainment including actors, musicians, and more.

Kundali Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi made her smashing entry in the show on July 15. But, unfortunately, she became the first contestant to get evicted from the stunt reality show on July 16.

Ruhi Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes first contestant to get evicted

Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih were two contestants who were selected for the elimination round. Both of them landed into the elimination task because they lost the partner car stunt against Rohit Roy and Sheezan Khan.

Rohit and Sheezan were in one team while Ruhi and Anjum were in the other. Ruhi and Anjum who worked together in Kundali Bhagya faced each other in the elimination round.

As for the elimination task, both Ruhi and Anjum were given a box stunt. Both of them were chained around their waist with three locks and they had to find the correct keys. Interestingly, the box was filled with reptiles and snakes and both the contestants were not allowed to see each other.

Anjum completed the task in 12 minutes but Ruhi could not finish the task even with the help of Rohit Shetty. When the task was finished, Ruhi said that she got panicked because of those reptiles and thus lost the game.

As Ruhi Chaturvedi got eliminated, the remaining contestants are Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyrraa Banerji, Rashmeet Kaur, Rohit Roy, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Soundous Moufakir.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know the latest updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Premiere: Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja win first task; Top 5 moments