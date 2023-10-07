Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 semi finale: Contestants to battle the fear of DOUBLE ELIMINATIONS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has had a great run. The show is nearing its finale. KHatron Ke Khiladi 13 has got its TOP 7 contestants. Celebrities like Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Nyrra Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Dino James, and Rashmeet Kaur are the TOP 7 contestants of the season. Aishwarya won the ticket to the finale and secured a direct place in the final week while the rest six contestants will lock horns with each other in the upcoming episodes. The makers are all set to bring yet another exciting twist with double eliminations.

Double eliminations in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 semi-finale

The last few episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be power-packed. The stakes are higher than ever as contestants battle their fears in the double-elimination challenge at the semi-finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The contestants will perform some head-on stunts and the best performers will get the opportunity to enter the finale week while the two contestants' journey will end in the show in the upcoming week.

Take a look at a few of the pictures from the upcoming episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale has already been shot. Almost all the evicted contestants were seen during the shoot of the show. From Ruhi Chaturvedi to Anjali Anand, Sheezan Khan, Anjum Fakih, Soundus Moufakir and Daisy Shah were present for the shoot of the show. Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakare's grand finale performance is also quite talked about. The duo will be seen taking the dance floor on fire with their moves.

Controversies from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Apart from the spine-chilling stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has also grabbed attention for its fair share of controversies. The makers roped in rivals from Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam for the show. The duo had altercations during the shoot of the show in Cape Town. However, the host of the show Rohit Shetty acted as the peace-maker for the duo and asked them to hug it out. Archana, Arjit, and Dino were also in the news for their statements against Daisy Shah and vice-versa. Aishwarya Sharma and Soundus Moufakir were also not quite paly during the course of the show.

