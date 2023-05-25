Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan Khan celebrates a year of Ali Baba, drops PICS with late actress Tunisha Sharma

Sheezan Khan is among the well-known actor in the entertainment industry, who rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kaabul, wherein he starred opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma. The actor, who was arrested in the abetment to suicide case of Tunisha, was finally released on bail two months back. Sheezan often recalls his journey of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kaabul, and he recently even added 'BABA' to his Instagram user name as he loved playing the character.

A few minutes ago, Sheezan Khan took to his social media handle and penned a long note remembering how he started his journey as Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. He also recalled how he had only Rs. 500 in his bank account before he bagged the lead role. Sheezan shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul and also dropped several snaps with late actress Tunisha Sharma.

Sharing these photos, Sheezan wrote, "So One Year is Done! I still remember this day when i sign this show!! I had only 500 rupees left in my bank account I didn’t wanted to go home empty handed so I bought some sweets on my way back home!! I told amma that i have got the show!! We all cried our heart out!! Then we took this selfie!! And i told her we’re gonna remember this moment for the rest of our lives! Little did i know!! The whole journey gonna be Memorable!! Thank You Each And Everyone Of you!! Jeb Khali Aankho Me Sapne Bade Bade! Yehi tha Ali! Yehi Tha Sheezan!"

After his bail, Sheezan bagged an opportunity to participate in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. At present, Sheezan is in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the stunt-based reality show. He has been regularly sharing posts on his social media handle with his co-contestants from the beautiful jungles of South Africa.

