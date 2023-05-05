Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan Khan in trouble? Tunisha Sharma's mother sends legal notice to channel; Report

Actor Sheezan Khan, who is one of the confirmed contestants of Rohit Shetty hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, might land in trouble now. Recently, Sheezan filed a plea in the court seeking the return of his passport, and the court announced the decision in his favor and allowed him to travel abroad. Sheezan will now be able to travel abroad for shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, this news has not gone down well with Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma. She has now chosen a legal route to oppose Sheezan's participation in the reality show.

Tunisha Sharma's mother sends legal notice to the channel:

According to the Bollywood Life report, Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, has sent a legal notice to the channel and Endemol for roping Sheezan Khan in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, when Pinkvilla reached out to the channel, they refused to comment.

Tunisha Sharma's mother had earlier opposed Sheezan's plea of seeking the return of their passport in court. She had told Etimes TV, "What message are channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone who is an undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages? I request TV channels and makers to not glorify anyone who has not been proven innocent."

About Tunisha Sharma's suicide case:

Sheezan was arrested on December 24 under section 306 of IPC after his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma died by suicide in his makeup room. Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha. However, after spending almost two months behind bars the actor was released on bail by the Vasai court in Maharashtra on March 4.

Speaking about Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was reportedly supposed to go on floors in May and air in July. However, there has been no official confirmation from the channel yet.

On the professional front, Sheezan Khan was last seen essaying the role of Ali Baba in the period drama Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul.

