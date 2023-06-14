Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik reunite in Cape Town; Latter warns, ‘Your time is over’

Pinkvilla reported last month that the social media sensation and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik would join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants in South Africa. More than Abdu being a part of the adventure-based reality show, it was Abdu's reunion with his bro Shiv Thakare that fans were looking forward to. And Abdu finally flew to South Africa and joined the team yesterday. Since then, Abdu and Shiv's social media is overflowing with photos and videos from their meet and fans can't keep calm.

Abdu Rozik joins Shiv Thakare in Cape Town

Abdu and Shiv share an extremely close bond, and the former even shares a good relationship with the latter's family. Since yesterday, Abdu and Shiv's social media posts are filled with photos and videos that show their excitement upon finally meeting each other. Shiv uploaded a photo that shows an overexcited Abdu and Shiv making faces at each other. Uploading the photo, Shiv wrote, "@Abdu_Rozik welcome to KKK, meri jaan, mera jigar." It was followed by a video where the two friends are seen traveling in a car and Shiv rests his head on Abdu's shoulder. It is evident from their faces how happy they are to meet each other.

In another video, Abdu is seen running towards Shiv who quickly lifts him up and gives him a hug. Abdu can be heard asking Shiv, "How are you, bro? How's everything? How's Khatro Ke Khiladi? Mast?" To this, Shiv replies that he was missing him and says, "But please come, enjoy, have fun, but keep your distance from all girls." Abdu reacts and says, "Why? Your time is khatam bro, the old hero is dying and new hero is here."

Here's the video Shiv shared:

Abdu in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

It was reported that Abdu will be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for a week or two. The other contestants are equally happy to meet Abdu. Daisy Shah also uploaded a post that shows Shiv and Abdu scrolling on a phone.

For the unversed, Shiv and Abdu share a great bond. The two got close while they were inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 and were mandali members. Their bond continued growing stronger once they came out of the show and on several occasions, they are seen showing their love and support for each other.

