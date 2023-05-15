Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam among others celebrate Nyrra Banerjee's birthday; See PICS

The popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with the latest season. Fans are eagerly waiting for the thirteenth season of the stunt-based reality show to hit the screens. According to the latest update, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 flew to South Africa recently where this season will be shot. Upon reaching the country, the contestants, especially Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam have been sharing regular updates with the fans.

Nyrra Banerji rings in her birthday with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants

Shiv shared a video last night where all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are seen together celebrating the birthday of Nyrra Banerjee. The Pishachini actress turned 36 and the video shows her cutting a cake as all the contestants sing for her. The celebration took place in the hotel they are staying at. The video shows Rohit Roy, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand and others in the room. Uploading the video, Shiv wrote, "Happy Birthday Cchori!" Contestant Anjali Anand also posted a photo of the birthday girl cutting her cake wo wish her.

Here are a few glimpses from Nyrra Banerjee's birthday celebrations:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Several popular celebrities from different fields belonging to Bollywood, daily soaps, music industry and so on are confirmed to be a part of the Rohit Shetty-led show. According to the concept of the show, the celeb contestants will be seen performing action-packed stunts that are enough to send chills down your spine. After competing against each other in several gruesome stunts, the strongest contestant emerges as the winner of the season and takes home the trophy and the cash prize. The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

