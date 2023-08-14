Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare gets eliminated from Rohit Shetty-led show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 E8: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, under the fearless guidance of renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, embarked on an exhilarating journey that instantly captured the fervor of fans. The season kicked off with 14 participants, and after following the latest elimination, the show has solidified its top 10 contestants. Anjum Faikh's wildcard entry has added a new layer of excitement to the stunt-based reality show. The 13th season boasts an impressive lineup of competitors hailing from various corners of the entertainment world, including TV actors, musicians, and more. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's 8th episode is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine as the contestants embark on the most daring and electrifying stunts.

Here’s how Shiv Thakare got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

In this week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the focus was on the clash between the contestants and the stunt master Rohit Shetty himself. The challenge pitted all the participants against Rohit Shetty in a series of tasks. Before the tasks, Rohit Shetty informed the contestants that there would be no elimination if they collectively outperformed him in the challenges, but elimination would be on the table if they didn't succeed.

In this face-off between Rohit Shetty and the Khiladis, the contestants fell short. After the tasks, Shetty secured 6 stars, while the Khiladis could manage only 5 stars. Aishwarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare found themselves in the final elimination round. Enclosed within a three-tiered box, they confronted their fears of electric shocks, battled their way through an ordeal, and retrieved a key from a snake. Both Aishwarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare successfully completed the final challenge. Shiv finished the task in 11 minutes and 46 seconds, while Aishwarya emerged as the winner of the elimination round, completing it in under 10 minutes and 3 seconds.

Shiv Thakare's entertaining performances had won over the viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, however, today marked his departure from the show.

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13:

Apart from Shiv Thakare's eviction, Anjum Faikh created waves with her unexpected wildcard entry into the show. In a significant milestone, all the participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have successfully completed five weeks on the ongoing reality show. In the previous episode, the show bid farewell to actress Anjali Anand, who became the third contestant to be eliminated from this adrenaline-pumping competition.

As the week comes to an end, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 now stands with its top 10 contenders: Soundous Moufakir, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anjum Faikh. The journey continues for these ten formidable individuals as they brace themselves for more daring challenges in the pursuit of victory.

