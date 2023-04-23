Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare's fees for each episode is equal to a middle-class person's annual income

Bigg Boss 16 first runner Shiv Thakare is in the news post his stint in the Salman Khan-led show. During his stint in the show, he rose to fame for his unfiltered behavior and opinion. Shiv often expressed his desire to participate in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the grand finale episodes of Bigg Boss 16, the top 5 finalists competed against each other to be a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Though Shiv was not selected then, however, he bagged an opportunity to be a part of Rohit Shetty's hosted show after his tenure in Bigg Boss 16. For the uninitiated, Shiv Thakare is among the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Shiv Thakare is charging a WHOPPING amount:

Now according to Siasat.com, Shiv Thakare is charging a whopping amount for each episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up is charging between Rs 5 lakh to 8 lakh for every episode of the Rohit Shetty-led show. Yes, you heard it right! This means that Shiv Thakare will make anything between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh per week. However, there is no confirmation of the numbers as of yet.

For the uninformed, along with Shiv Thakre, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi are two confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is one of the much-awaited seasons of the show and fans are quite excited to know the names of the contestants. As per the show’s concept, several celebrities and renowned personalities participate in the show. These contestants perform gruesome stunts and channel their inner Khiladi. According to several reports, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 shooting will go on floors in May 2023.

Reportedly, the rumored contestants such as Munawar Farooqui, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Asim Riaz, Archana Gautam, Avneet Kaur, Kshitij Dholakia will leave the city in May to shoot for the show. Some reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

