Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare gets injured while performing task; Says 'Khoon bahake ke hi...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has quickly garnered a dedicated fan base, thanks to its thrilling stunts and escalating levels of danger, raking up high TRPs. In the latest episode, former contestant Divyanka Tripathi presented a formidable challenge to Shiv Thakre and Arjit Taneja. The task involved a daring helicopter stunt, a crucial test to avoid elimination. Despite the intense nature of the task, both Khiladis managed to successfully complete it. Unfortunately, Shiv sustained an injury during the process.

Shiv Thakare gets injured during a task

Divyanka came to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a challenger. She challenged Shiv and Arjit to perform a task where they were supposed to collect 5 flags to save themselves from elimination.

Take a look!

As the task began, Divyanka was able to collect 4 flags but the fifth flag fell into water. Now Shiv was asked to perform the task. He was able to pull off every nicely and collected the flags. After he jumped off the ladder into the water, he revealed that he injured his finger very badly. He was immediately aided and got 7 stitches. Later Arjit performed the task and beat Divyanka's record.

After the task was done Rohit Shetty revealed that Shiv got injured. He asked about the injury and Shiv jokes, "They told me that aapki jo challenger aayi thi usse khoon bahake hi beat karna padta hai waise nahi ho pata (You have to beat the challenger with your blood otherwise it will be difficult)

The fear fanda was removed from both the contestants and Nyrraa Banerji and Soundous Moufakir went to perform the elimination task.

Contestants this season

This year's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has many popular celebrities like Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Sethi, Archana Gautam, Dino James, Nyrra Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare and Soundus Moufakir. Abdu Rozik also entered the show as a guest.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer shares BTS pics from Kavya; gets nostalgic