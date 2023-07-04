Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot wraps up in Cape Town: Rohit Shetty bids farewell with a note

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, led by Rohit Shetty, is one of the much-anticipated reality shows on Indian Television. Renowned personalities from different walks of life have participated in the thirteenth edition of the stunt-based reality show. The show is known for its spine-chilling concept and never fails to surprise the audience with its content. The 14 courageous contestants flew to Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the upcoming much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After shooting for more than a month, the shooting of the 13th season of this stunt-based reality show has finally come to an end.

Rohit Shetty wraps up KKK13's shoot:

A few hours ago, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty took to his social media handle and shared a new post announcing the show's wrap-up. Sharing his photo, the daredevil host wrote, "50 days. 84 stunts. Raw, Real & Challenging but an extraordinary season for our viewers…Watch out for Khatron ke Khiladi season 13. July 15th onwards. Signing off from Cape Town…Back to Mumbai!!!" Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and many others have dropped comments on Rohit's post.

Take a look at the post here-

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 features a brave lineup of 14 contestants who have participated in this show to channel their inner khiladi and fight their phobias. These contestants are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

According to several reports, Aishwarya Sharma has bagged the ticket to the finale and has secured herself from getting eliminated in tasks. This stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to premiere on July 15, 2023, and will air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Viewers can also catch the show on the channel's OTT platform, Voot Select.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Aishwarya Sharma the first finalist of Rohit Shetty-led show?