Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Soundous’s Cinderella to Ruhi’s Mermaid; Decoding the personas of the contestants

The thirteenth season of the Rohit Shetty-led show, Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon air on television. Fans are excited as they get glimpses from the contestants on their social media accounts. The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. They are in South Africa where this season will be held.

Soundous Moufakir drops her look for this season

The contestants are having a fun and relaxing time in South Africa before the shoot for the gruelling stunts starts. Shiv Thakare, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Nyrra Banerjee and others are keeping the fans updated with their reels and BTS shoots. Today, taking to social media, a few contestants dropped their looks for the season. Soundous Moufakir is channelling her inner mermaid as she posed in a silver bralette and a sheer silver skirt. Uploading the photo, Soundous wrote in the caption, "Kon bola Jalpari #khiladi nahi ho sakte. #khatrokekhiladi #khatronkekhiladi13"

Take a look at Soundous's look here:

Ruhi Chaturvedi's Cinderella looks

Ruhi Chaturvedi also dropped a few snaps where she revealed her persona from the show. The photos show her posing in a silver ball gown in an outdoor location. The caption for the photo reads, "Challenging My Inner Cinderella #cinderellawhowearssneakers" In the first photo, the contestant can be seen wearing black sneakers underneath her dress. The strapless dress has silver shimmery details on the top and net in the bottom.

Take a look at Ruhi's post here:

Arjit Taneja also posted a photo of him where he is posing shirtless flaunting his perfectly chiselled body and wearing black pants and boots. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Everyone’s posting their looks, well this is mine #KhatronKeKhiladi13" Reacting to the photo, fellow contestant Nyra Banerjee wrote, "Hoot hoot!"

Meanwhile, Anjum Fakih also posted a photo where she is seen posing with Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Arjit Taneja. Anjum wore black shorts and tee shirt with a colourful denim jacket that has 'Savage' written on the sleeves. Shiv also wore an all-black outfit with a jacket flaunting his arms.

