Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 VIDEO: Nishant Malkhani receives Nyrra Banerji at airport; Adds fuel to dating rumors

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the popular Indian reality TV show known for its thrilling stunts and adrenaline-pumping challenges, has been making headlines once again. As the contestants of the much-anticipated 13th season return to the city after completing the show's filming in South Africa, they have caught the attention of the netizens. As they return to the city, their loved ones went to the airport to receive them. Netizens saw many emotional reunions since morning; Aishwarya Sharma was welcomed by her husband Neil Bhatt. And now, Nyrraa M Banerji's video surfaced, which shows her being welcomed by rumored beau Nishant Malkhani.

Nyrraa M Banerjji received by Nishant Malkhani

The excitement reached new heights as Nyrraa Banerji arrived at the airport in the morning, marking her return from South Africa. Adding fuel to the already buzzing rumors, Nishant Malkhani was spotted at the airport, eagerly awaiting her arrival. As soon as Nyrra spotted Nishant, she greeted him with a warm hug, and he affectionately kissed her forehead, further intensifying speculation about their alleged relationship. The sweet gesture between Nishant Malkhani and Nyrra Banerji has set social media abuzz, with fans and followers expressing their excitement and curiosity about the nature of their bond. The video capturing their airport reunion quickly went viral, drawing attention from fans. While neither Nishant Malkhani nor Nyrra Banerji has publicly addressed the dating rumors, their actions at the airport have only fueled further speculation.

Take a look at the video here:

About Nishant Malkhani

For the unversed, Nishant Malkhani is a well-known TV actor and model. After a few TV shows, he explored the film industry and made his debut with Vikram Bhatt's Horror Story. Besides TV shows and movies, he participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant and got eliminated after five weeks. Reportedly, the actor has bagged a web series, where he will be seen alongside Shivya Pathania.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma breaks down after seeing Neil Bhatt at airport