Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Want to get Aishwarya Sharma’s comfy yet elegant look? Here's how much it costs

Aishwarya Sharma is currently in South Africa competing against the other contestants in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She has been sharing regular posts on social media along with other contestants. She quit the daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin before joining the reality show. While, the news of Aishwarya leaving the show came as a shock to her many fans, her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 brought excitement.

Aishwarya Sharma's recent post on Instagram

Yesterday, Aishwarya Sharma posted a video on her official social media handle where the actress is seen posing and having fun in front of the camera with the viral song 'Obsessed' in the background. She wrote in the caption, "This song is a vibe in itself." The actress wore an olive green short dress with a shrug on top. She provided the outfit details in the caption. The dress is a spaghetti strap cotton short dress that can be worn alone. A shrug of similar color is paired by the actress which is from the same designer house. Both the dress and the shrug can be styled in several ways. The dress would look good with a casual oversized white shirt on top as well. While the actress wore the olive green color, the dress is available in beige and gray colors as well. The cost of the dress and the shrug is INR 4,500 each. It's from the house of SUGAR.

Take a look at the actress here:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Along with Aishwarya Sharma, the other contestants of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, and Dino James. The actress gelled along with the other contestants well and is having a great time shooting for the show. The makers have rolled out the promos of the stunt-based reality show, which will soon start airing on Colors TV. The premiere date and time are not yet disclosed by the makers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: When Pooja Bhatt was head over heels in love with a Khan; It wasn't show's host Salman