Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Watch how Rohit Shetty takes a dig at Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and others

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is one of the most loved reality shows which is hosted by the daredevil filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The 13th edition of this stunt-based show premiered on July 15 and since then it has grabbed the attention of the viewers. Several popular celebrities from different fields belonging to Bollywood, daily soaps, the music industry, and so on are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. A few hours ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on its official social media handle.

Rohit Shetty takes a dig at the contestants:

In this new promo, we see host Rohit Shetty playfully teases the contestants. He first starts with Nyrraa Banerji and says, "In Nyrra's mind, she's thinking, "Whether there's a stunt or not, I'm the most beautiful. All these foolish people, they believe they can eliminate me." If they do, where will the beauty be in the show?" He then turns to Anjum Fakih and remarks, "Anjum is thinking that everyone else is foolish. In the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi, has there ever been a case where someone performs a risky stunt, aborts it within 3 seconds, and still gets a wild card entry without actually doing the stunt? What's left to do in the end after losing (pretends to be breathless)."

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 new promo here-

Rohit Shetty then playfully pokes at Arjit Taneja, saying, "I've never seen a more diplomatic person than Arjit. If he wasn't an actor, he could have been in politics. He'll make you the target and eliminate you but then say, 'I'm only talking about today, otherwise, you do very well'." Next, he playfully targets Archana Gautam, joking, "We don't know where Colors found Archana. She's the type who, if you search her bag, might have brought rat poison. If she gets a chance, she'll offer you all tea." Then comes Aishwarya Sharma, and he quips, "Aishwarya believes, do these fools even realize that the TRP is coming because of me? I am the star of TV."

Finally, comes Shiv Thakare, Rohit says, "The smartest of them all, Shiv. Rohit asks Shiv, 'Shiv, you haven't done the stunt.' Shiv replies, 'Sir, I am a 'panoti'. What can one say? He is the first contestant who I haven't scolded yet." Rohit asks Shiv, 'You got eliminated once and then didn't do any stunts for weeks. Why?' Shiv responds, 'Sir, I am a failure.' Rohit's entire conversation leaves everyone in splits."

The caption of this promo read, "Rohit Shetty ne ki khiladis ke mann ki baat reveal. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, harr Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par." Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023.

