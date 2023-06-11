Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Will Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya join the Rohit Shetty-led show? Find out

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, led by Rohit Shetty, is one of the much-anticipated reality shows on Indian Television. Renowned personalities from different walks of life have participated in the thirteenth edition of the stunt-based reality show. The show is known for its spine-chilling concept and never fails to surprise the audience with its content. The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are having a thrilling experience as they are busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa. As per the latest update, more celebs are rumoured to participate in the show.

Will Hina and Divyanka join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

According to an Etimes TV report, Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It is not yet clear whether the two actresses are asked to join the show as contestants or guests. Divyanka and Hina were approached for the show just a few days ago and both are yet to give a nod. However, a confirmation from the actress is still awaited.

For the uninformed, this will not be the first time when the talented divas will be seen in the stunt-based reality show. Divyanka emerged as the runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, whereas Hina Khan became the runner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. It will be interesting to see them back on the screens performing gruesome stunts.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 courageous contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The makers have rolled out the promos of the stunt-based reality show, which will soon start airing on Colors TV.

