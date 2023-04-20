Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Will Karan Tacker make a comeback on TV with Rohit Shetty-led show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been one of the most interesting and loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. The show has a massive fan following owing to its engaging concept, and every season has been loved by the viewers. After successful 12 seasons, the audience is eagerly waiting for the 13th season to premiere on screen. The makers are also gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, and several popular names have been approached to join the show. One of the names who is rumored to join Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 was popular actor Karan Tacker.

Will Karan Tacker do Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame Karan Tacker, who has not been a part of Television screens for a long time now, was in the news for doing Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. Several reports claimed that Karan Tacker will soon make a comeback on Television as he is approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, clearing the air, Karan took to his Twitter handle and confirmed that he is not participating in this stunt-based reality show. Karan wrote, "Just for the record. No, I am not doing any reality show."

Take a look at Karan's tweet here-

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 :

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 was announced on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. According to various reports, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 shooting will go on floors in May 2023. Reportedly, the rumored contestants such as Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Munawar Farooqui, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Asim Riaz, Archana Gautam, Avneet Kaur will leave the city in May to shoot for the show. Some reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

However, reportedly, the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare. While talking to a news portal, Shiv confirmed his participation in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show.

