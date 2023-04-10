Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Will Urvashi Dholakia's son Kshitij make his TV debut with Rohit Shetty's show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most popular reality shows and has a massive number of viewers. According to the show’s concept, several celebrities and renowned personalities participate in the show. These contestants perform gruesome stunts and channel their inner Khiladi. After competing in several stunts, the strongest daredevil contestant is declared as the winner of the show. After 12 successful seasons, the makers are all set to launch the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Kshitij Dholakia to make his TV debut:

Now according to an ETimes TV report, popular actress Urvashi Dholakia's son Kshitij is all set to make his TV debut. Kshitij will reportedly make his TV debut by participating in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. A source informed the publication that Kshitij was almost finalized last year for Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss. However, the deal didn't get finalized. Kshitij is immensely popular on social media, and even Urvashi's fans are eagerly waiting to see Kshitij on-screen. And now, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 are keen to get Kshitij on board, and reportedly the deal has almost been finalized.

For the unversed, Urvashi's son Kshitij started his journey in the entertainment world as an Assistant Director and worked for several films such as Humshakals and Dream Girl.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 :

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was announced on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. According to various reports, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 shooting will go on floors in May 2023. Reportedly, the rumored contestants such as Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Munawar Farooqui, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Asim Riaz, Archana Gautam, Avneet Kaur will leave the city in May to shoot for the show. Some reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, choreographer Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show. Social media sensation Mr. Faisu was declared as the first runner-up of the season.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary backs out of Rohit Shetty's show, leaves makers upset; Report