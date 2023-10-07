Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Aishwarya Sharma flaunts her finalist status; takes funny digs at co-contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is nearing it's finale. The shoot of the finale episode was concluded a few days back. The winners' name is sealed and will be revealed to the viewers on the 14th of October 2023. The show has kept the fans entertained with the daredevil stunts, controversies, and of course, the comic relief. In the previous episode, Aishwarya Sharma won the Ticket to Finale stunt and became the first finalist of KHatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress was often put down by other contestants and was called a weak performer. And now that Aishwarya won the finale ticket, she made sure to flaunt the same.

Aishwarya Sharma flaunts her finalist status

In a fun video released by the channel, Aishwarya Sharma is seen flaunting her ticket to the finale and pulling the legs of other contestants. In the video, she is seen gifting funny gifts to co-contestants and reminding them that they still have to struggle in the semi-finale stunt while she relaxes as she has a direct ticket to the finale. While she boasted about her finalist status, the co-contestant had to take the jibe in a positive stride.

Have a look at the fun video

Aishwarya Sharma's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Days after her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 which left her with almost no scope of preparation. The actress had a rough start in the show and she struggled to perform. She was often labeled as the weakest performer. However, she didn't let it affect her and kept moving with sheer dedication. She was once evicted because of poor performance but then a 'no-elimination' twist brought her back into the game. She made sure to utilize the second chance that she'd got and performed exceptionally well. She was the first contestant to qualify for the Ticket to Finale stunt and also won the stunt which almost everybody felt was impossible.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 TOP 7 finalists

The show is in its last leg and the TOP 7 finalists of the season are Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Nyrra Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur. It will be interesting to see who will lift the winner's trophy.

