Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Aishwarya Sharma on winning ticket to finale: 'Outperforming Hina Khan took lot of...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is nearing its finale. The show kept the viewers entertained for months. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned with exciting twists in the show. They introduced an interesting concept of Challengers' Week this season wherein promising contestants of previous seasons entered the show to give a tough time to the contestants of the existing season. Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan entered the show and raised the bar of the competition in the show. In the previous episode, Aishwarya Sharma won the ticket to the finale by outperforming the Challenger Hina Khan.

Aishwarya Sharma opens up on winning the Ticket to finale

Aishwarya Sharma is ecstatic about winning the ticket to the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and reaching the finale of the show. On winning the ticket to finale, Sharma quipped, "Winning the Ticket to Finale was a surreal moment for me. It was not easy to summon every ounce of courage and determination. I'm grateful that I got to make a statement through this stunt. I believe that actions speak louder than words. This stunt spoke for me and boosted my confidence to show up as the best version of myself on the show. Outperforming competitors and challenger Hina Khan took a lot of hard work and focus. While performing this stunt, I felt like everything was going against the goal I'd set for myself. Thankfully, the effort paid off. It was wonderful to see that my competitors were also happy for me.”

Have a look at the announcement of Aishwarya Sharma winning Ticket to Finale

Aishwarya Sharma's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya Sharma had a rough start and she struggled to perform many stunts. She is one of the contestants to perform maximum stunts in the show. She was also evicted from the show, however, the no-elimination twist enabled her to stay back and prove herself. She gave her all as she got a golden chance. She kept her confidence and focus high and with Rohit Shetty's constant motivation, Aishwarya managed to ace the last few stunts enabling her to secure a place in the finale of the show. Aishwarya made strong bonds with co-contestants Archana Gautam and Nyrra Banerjee.

