Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Aishwarya Sharma shares glimpse of injury due to electric shock; says 'Not easy bro'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is inching toward the finale and the contestants are all pumped up to overcome their fears, perform stunts, and win the title of the show. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure complete entertainment for the viewers. The makers introduced Challengers' Week wherein promising contestants of the previous seasons entered the show as challengers to make things tough for the contestants this season. Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan were roped in as Challengers. Along with that, this week the contestants also got the chance to win a ticket to the finale. Actress Aishwarya Sharma completed the stunt and won the ticket to the finale. The actress took to her social media account to share a glimpse of injuries due to the ticket-to-final task.

Aishwarya Sharma shares a glimpse of injury post performing the current task

As per the ticket to the finale stunt, the contestants were supposed to sit on a chair with four locks while the keys were kept at a distance in a net. With the help of a rod, the contestants had to select the keys and try to open the locks. The catch was that the net in which keys were kept had an electric current. Arjit Taneja, Nyrra Banerjee, and Aishwarya Sharma performed the stunt. While Arjit and Nyrra could manage to open three and two locks respectively, Aishwarya completed the stunt and won the ticket to the finale. However, the actress got a few 'current scars' due to the electric shocks. She shared a glimpse of her injury and wrote, "Sir chain mein bhi current aa raha hai. These current scars. Not easy bro #chatakelage.

Have a look at Aishwarya's Instagram story about the injury.

Aishwarya Sharma's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya Sharma's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. The actress initially struggled with many stunts and was one of the contestants to perform the most number of stunts. She was even eliminated but was brought back with no elimination twist. Ever since then, Aishwarya's graph improved considerably and she won the ticket to the finale defeating strong competitors like Dino James and Arjit Taneja among others.

