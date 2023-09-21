Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Aishwarya Sharma shares throwback clip giving a glimpse of her first love; Any guess?

Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most talented actresses of recent times in the television industry. Currently, she is seen facing her fears in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The talented actress and a spirited contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, recently shared a heartwarming throwback video on her Instagram story that took her fans on a nostalgic journey. The actress, known for her captivating performances, revealed a side of herself that many may not have seen before. She shared her love for dance and how much she enjoyed performing.

Aishwarya Sharma's throwback clip

In her Instagram story, Aishwarya Sharma uploaded a delightful throwback clip, accompanied by a caption that tugged at the heartstrings of her followers. She wrote, "Once upon a time, dance was my first love, and I hope I get back that motivation again." The throwback video, dating back to Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, offers a charming snapshot of a young Aishwarya in her element. Dressed in a kurti and adorned with a traditional nose pin and earrings, she exudes grace and devotion as she dances to the melodious tunes of the devotional track, Ganesh Mantra. The background of the video is adorned with festive lights, adding to the joyous ambiance of the occasion.

The video's simplicity and genuine expression of her emotions resonated with those who have followed her journey in the world of entertainment. In the comment section of her video, many commented on how multi-talented she is.

Reaction of netizens to the clip

The comment section is full of love and support. Netizens absolutely loved her performance. Back then, the actress shared a lot of dance videos and many compared the Ganesh Chaturthi clip with her other dance videos. Most clips are of her classical dance. One sure wrote, "So beautiful." Another commented, "The respect I have for u increases day by day!! U r so talented dii, ur acting skills, dance, visuals.....u ace in everything!!" "U are a multi talented star," reads another comment.

