Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Aishwarya Sharma's affordable tie-dye dress is perfect for brunch date; check its cost

Popular actress Aishwarya Sharma has been in the news ever since she starred in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin. Post her exit from this daily soap, Aishwarya participated in the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. At present, she is a part of the stunt-based reality show and has been nailing all stunts gracefully. Apart from her professional life, lately, Aishwarya's fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Her pretty outfits and amazing looks instantly grab fans attention and she manages to impress the fashion police.

Aishwarya Sharma's new look:

Just a few hours ago, Aishwarya Sharma shared a few pictures with her fans on her social media handle. In these snaps, the actress is seen striking poses in a beautiful yellow tie-dye dress which comes with puffy elbow-length sleeves. The diva adorned a white midriff belt on her outfit that elevated the entire look. To complete her look, Aishwarya sported white stylish footwear, a watch and minimal jewellery. Dishing major outfit inspiration, Aishwarya was all smiles as she posed for the pictures. Sharing these snaps, Aishwarya captioned them with "heart emoticons."

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's post here-

Isn't this outfit comfy and easy breezy for a day out or a brunch date? Well, yellow color and flowy dresses never fail to impress and if you wish to go for this same outfit, we assure you it won't burn your pocket! You can get Aishwarya's simple yet gorgeous outfit under Rs. 2000. Yes, you read that right! If worn like the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress, you'll definitely steal the limelight wherever you go in this gorgeous dress.

A glimpse of Aishwarya Sharma's professional life:

Aishwarya Sharma went on to become the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after she aced all the stunts. Prior to this, the actress impressed the viewers by playing the antagonist in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin. She essayed the role of Patralekha and was a part of the show since its inception. Post her exit, she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and the actress gave a nod to the show.

