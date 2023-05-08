Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Anjali Anand reacts to trolls body shaming her, ‘I want to give it back with my…’

Anjali Anand is a popular actress known for her roles in the Television shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Dhhai Kilo Prem. She essayed the role of Loveleen Gill in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and the actress became quite popular owing to this show. Although she was not seen in any recent TV shows, the actress has maintained an active social media presence. Anjali regularly shares new make-up looks and styles with her fans. Anjali has also been seen in a few Bollywood movies, and recently the actress made headlines with the news of her participation in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Anjali Anand on facing body shaming

In a recent interview, Anjali Anand opened up about her experience of facing body shaming. The actress is returning to TV screens with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after almost five years. Her participation in this show has also been trolled. However, the actress does not let the trolls affect her. Talking about the comments on her body weight, she said, "I laugh after reading the comments. I don't pay attention to trolls. Although, earlier I used to hate their words, now I don't." Comments like, "Weight to Kam Karo madam", "Ye khatron ke khiladi mein jaake kya karegi" are common on her posts. Anjali added, "I keep reading such comments and laugh it off. I have taken many solo adventurous trips, but at the same time, I feel I am not answerable to anyone when I am already a part of the show."

Mohit Malik inspired Anjali Anand to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Anjali's former co-star Mohit Malik participated in the last year's show and she shared how Mohit inspired her to participate in the show. She added, "If someone like him who has not gone on too many adventure trips can participate, then why can't I? My friends also supported me. I have not been exercising well, but I do try a lot of stunts when I am swimming in the pool. I am looking forward to those high jumps, which will be scary, but it will be worthwhile."

