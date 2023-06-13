Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Archana Gautam injures her chin; Gets stitches

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, one of the most popular adventure-based reality shows, is known to test the physical and mental capacity of the contestants. Like every season, the current edition of Rohit Shetty-hosted show is giving a hard time to the contestants. A few contestants including Rohit Roy, Nyrra Banerji, and Anjum Fakih have already sustained serious injuries while performing stunts. Today, actress-turned-politician Archana Gautam took to social media to share with her fans that she had suffered an injury.

Archana Gautam gets injured

Taking to her official social media handle, Archana Gautam uploaded a few photos and videos of her injury. The first photo taken from a low angle shows her injured chin that she captioned, "Khatron Ke Khiladi ka pehela nishani" which translates to the first sign to prove that she was on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The second photo shows stitches on her chin and the caption reads, "First experience taako ka". In the end, she uploaded a video that gives a glimpse of the hospital room where she got the stitches and Archana is seen lying on the hospital bed. Other than the stitches, the actress seems to be doing fine. It seems the Bigg Boss 16 contestant attempted to perform some stunt on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show where she sustained the injury.

Take a look at Archana's injury here:

The contestants of the thirteenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

About Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam was recently seen on the Haarsh Limbachiyaa show Entertainment Ka Raat - Housefull. The actress-turned-politician was one of the strongest participants in Bigg Boss 16. She is known to speak her mind and often got into arguments and fights with her co-contestants. For this reason, fans cannot wait to see how she gets along with the other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

