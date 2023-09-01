Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Archana Gautam throws PINK themed birthday party at home- PICS

Archana Gautam is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world. The actress who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 16 is known for her outspoken personality. She garnered a lot of attention while she was inside the house, and it continues to date. Today, the actress-turned-politician turns a year older. The former Bigg Boss 16 finalist kicked off her birthday celebrations with an intimate party at home. Let’s check out some inside images from the party.

Archana Gautam's birthday celebrations

Archana Gautam believes in celebrating every moment, no matter how big or small, and her birthday was no exception. She took to her official Instagram handle yesterday and uploaded a few photos from the celebrations. The first photo shows her with her family, with her mom standing next to her. Her brothers are also seen next to her. Her birthday celebrations, complete with pink decorations and attire, had been a visual delight. She uploaded the photo with the caption, "Happy Birthday to me." For the party, Archana donned a pink fitted dress and kept her hair open as she flaunted her newly colored hair. Her room was complete with pink balloons decorated on the floor and in the background.

Take a look at the pictures from her celebrations here:

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant also uploaded a video of the celebrations and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to me. 1st September. Today’s Family Birthday Party at home. #archanagautam." The video shows the actress cutting a two-tier cake. She also held her pet dog in her lap while cutting the cake. A beautiful flower bouquet is also seen next to the cake.

Aishwarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and others wish

Reacting to Archana's video, her well-wishers and fans wished her on this special day. One user wrote, "Happy Birthday Archana! Have a great year and a fabulous year ahead!" Another commented, "Happy Birthday.. Stay Blessed!" Karan Singh Chhabbar, Nyrraa Bannerji, and other celebrities also dropped their wishes in the comment section.

Her co-contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya Sharma also uploaded a photo with the birthday girl.

Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia also uploaded a photo with Archana Gautam and wrote, "Happy happy birthday, my dearest, have a love birthday, Khush raho hamesha, have a fab birthday! Sorry I'm missing the party. Lots of love."

Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta also wished Archana and wrote, "Happy wala bday archuu baby. Tu sachhi mein bohot acchi hein!"

ALSO READ: “I would wish to be born as…”, Amitabh Bachchan shares wish to be reborn as himself, but with THIS condition