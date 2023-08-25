Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Arjit Taneja's Bali dump gets a confusing reaction from Nyrraa M Banerji; Check Out

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is currently keeping audiences hooked with dangerous stunts and thrilling adventures in South Africa as the show continues to test the physical and mental endurance of the contestants. Arjit Taneja and Nyrraa M Banerji, both participants in the reality show, are known to share a great bond. During the filming of the Rohit Shetty-led show in Cape Town, the two had a great time and shared fun pictures on social media. Recently, Arjit returned from his vacation in Bali and the actor dropped the pictures on social media.

Nyrra M Banerji's reaction on Arjit Taneja's post

Yesterday, the Kumkum Bhagya actor dropped a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle. While the first photo shows the actor in a black shirt looking stunning, the next one shows an exotic dish that he enjoyed on his trip. There are other pictures of the actor clubbing in a white shirt, another exotic dish, a picture of the moon, and a coconut by the beach. Arjit Taneja uploaded the photo with the caption, "BaliDump #theweekthatwas." The actor's picturesque updates caught the eye of his co-contestant Nyrraa M Banerji. She left a comment, "hot or cute? kaunsa compli du?"

Take a look at Arjit Taneja's post here:

Reaction of netizens

Krishna Mukherjee also commented fire and love emojis on the post. Most users commented on how handsome he looks in the photo. One comment reads, "Braided hair mastt lag raha hai!" Another wrote, "Ohh.. boy looking too different." Ruhi Chaturvedi also wrote, "ufff!"

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The current season of the show was extensively shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Contestant Rohit Bose Roy had to leave the show due to an injury. Apart from him, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih have been evicted. However, Anjum made an entry recently as a wild card entrant.

