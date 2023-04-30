Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's confirmed list to Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta divorce; Top TV news of the week

It was a busy week as a lot happened in the lives of our favourite TV celebrities. Not just in their lives, but also on the TV screen that hogged the limelight. From The Kapil Sharma Show getting back Sapna to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 getting its confirmed list of participants, readers have a lot to catch up on. Here are the top stories from the last week that made headlines.

Krushna Abhishek returns to The Kapil Sharma Show

One of the most awaited news, talks have been going on for months about whether Krushna Abhishek will return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Finally, after resolving all differences Krushna Abhishek returned as Sapna on the most-watched comedy show.

Confirmed list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 participants

After much confusion, the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 confirmed the list of participants that will be seen in this season. The confirmed contestants are Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, and Soundous Moufakir. Sheezan Khan might also join the list of contestants.

Abdu Rozik attends Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's concert

Recently, Abdu Rozik took to his official social media handle to share with fans that he is not on talking terms with MC Stan. However, everything seems to be fine between the Bigg Boss 16 buddies after Abdu attended MC Stan’s concert in Dubai.

Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat's friendship goes kaput

Shocking as it may seem, Bigg Boss 15 buddies Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat are not in touch anymore. This week, Nishant made a big revelation. He mentioned he is not in touch with Raqesh. Explaining the reason further, he said it is because he feels some friendships are better limited to a certain point. Nishant added "dragging the friendship after makes no sense", so he is not connected with Bapat post-Bigg Boss.

Niti Taylor's shocking revelations about her birth

Recently, Niti Taylor revealed that she had a traumatic medical problem during her childhood. The actress shared she died for a few minutes when she was born and came back to life. She mentioned how the health issues affected her childhood. Taylor revealed she was not allowed to do strenuous activities, including running, dancing, or going to amusement parks.

Ashneer Grover's wife makes him unfollow Mouni Roy

In a recent chat show, Ashneer Grover shared that she had once liked a photo of Mouni Roy in a bikini that was posted on her social media account. Ashneer’s wife, Madhuri Jain had questioned Ashneer, "She's in a bikini, why did you like it?" Then, he unfollowed the actress.

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta Divorce

Popular actors Barkha Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta, who were once considered one of the most loved couples separated ways a few years back. Last week, the Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam actress revealed that their divorce should come through soon.

