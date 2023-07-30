Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Daisy Shah breaks silence on ongoing fight with Archana Gautam

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah have been grabbing the limelight for the past few days for their ongoing brawl. They even took their fight to social media and called out each other. Yesterday, their co-contestants Dino James and Arjit Taneja also took a sarcastic dig at their fight. However, it seems the actresses won't stop anytime soon. Now, Daisy Shah opened up about the conflict and what she thinks of Archana.

Daisy Shah on her conflict with Archana Gautam

In an interview with ETimes, Daisy Shah was asked about her ongoing fight with Archana Gautam. She said, "First of all, I commented about someone's nature who was disrespectful towards a few contestants when we were shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa, which I did not appreciate personally. If you did not like someone's performance,e I think you should keep quiet and not disrespect that person. There were one or two situations when she did this and she got into an argument with me also. She then came and told me she could have done the stunts this and that way. I didn't like that. I felt if she was so good, then she should do stunts on everyone's behalf. "

Further, Daisy shared that she believes Archana is somebody who feeds on real-life drama. She said, "Hum movies mein drama karte hai, hum real life mein drama nahi karte hai. I forgot I was dealing with someone who only feeds on real life drama, so what can I do about that?"

Take a look at Archana Gautam with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestants:

What happened between Daisy Shah and Archana Gautam?

For the unversed, it all started when Daisy Shah in one of her interviews, called Archana Gautam's entertainment irritating. The video was uploaded by a fan page on social media which Archana shared on her social media profile and wrote, "Bol bhi kaun raha hai kaun, flop movie ki heroine." This sparked the argument and they continued taking a dig at each on their social media accounts.

