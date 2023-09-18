Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's evicted contestant Sheezan Khan, Falaq Naaz extend heartfelt birthday wishes to mother

Sheezan Khan, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, was recently evicted from the show due to ill health. He was supposed to perform the elimination stunt alongside Arjit Taneja, but he suffered a panic attack during the stunt and was given medical aid. The stunt was a high-altitude stunt that also involved electric shocks. After Arjit performed the task well, host Rohit Shetty informed the contestants and the viewers that on doctors' advice, Sheezan would not be able to perform the stunt and would therefore be eliminated from the show.

Sheezan and Falaq wish their mother on birthday

Post elimination from the show, Sheezan Khan has been seen living it up by posting few dance reels on his Instagram handle. On the ocassion of his mother's birthday, the talented actor took to social media to wish her. Sister Falaq Naaz who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 also posted a series of pictures and a heartfelt message for her mother on the gram. Sheezan wrote: Happiest Birthday Amma!! Thank you for everything!Thank you for being my amma! While Falaq wrote: Aaj uska din hai, Jisse mera har din hai❤️ Happy birthday Amma @kehekshan18 Aap duniya ki best maa ho aur main duniya ki sabse khushnaseeb beti jisko aap jaisi maa mili ❤️ I love you

Check out Sheezan and Falaq's posts on Instagram

Sheezan's journey in the industry so far

Sheezan has starred in shows like Nazar, Tara From Satara and Pavitra Bhagya, however, he clinched fame with the show Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul. He was in the news after the lead actress of that show Tunisha Sharma committed suicide. The actor went through a tough phase and was put behind the bars for more than two months. He bounced back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Falaq Naaz's journey so far

Falaq has been in the industry since quite sometime now and has been a part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Shaurya Aur Anokhe Ki Prem Kahani among others. She also participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Ott 2.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sheezan Khan shares experience of revealing vulnerability on the show