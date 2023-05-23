Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's host Rohit Shetty: With this season we are going into the wild with a jungle theme

One of India's biggest reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to return to the small screens with its 13th edition. This season promises some adrenaline-inducing adventures and unexpected twists. Along with it, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will unleash an unprecedented level of danger. For the unversed, the previous season, hosted by Rohit Shetty, smashed the TRP chart with its record-breaking viewership.

The theme of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Conceptualized in the jungle, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will feature 14 contestants across different fields, rising to take on daredevil challenges in the exotic landscape of South Africa. The maverick filmmaker and action maestro, Rohit Shetty will return as the host leading and mentoring the troop as they give in to their fears.

Rohit Shetty shares his excitement about hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Talking about hosting this action-based show, host Rohit Shetty said, “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest. It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons. I am looking forward to meeting all the contestants and introducing them to the stunts we have planned.”

Here's the poster of this season:

Confirmed list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

This season will feature some popular faces including actor Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam, TV actors Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Sheezan Khan. Apart from them, singers Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur, and reality television personality, Soundous Moufakir will also be seen performing the stunts.

The shooting of the show has already commenced in Cape Town, and the contestants also seem to have bonded well with each other. They've been constantly sharing videos and photos on social media of them having a fun banter pre and post-shoot.

