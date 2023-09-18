Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's former contestant Rohit Roy gives shoutout to wife Mansi Joshi Roy's new show; WATCH

Manasi Joshi Roy is all set for her new show, Kyunki.. Saas Maa Beti Bahu Hoti Hai. The show revolves around a woman pledging to raise a girl-child and get the little girl married to her son. As the title suggests, the show revolves around various emotions of a woman. The show is slated to go on-air soon and Manasi's husband, Rohit Roy made a special Instagram post to promote wifey's new project.

Rohit's filmy shoutout for Mansi's show

In an adorable reel, Rohit is seen dancing to the recently released movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's popular song Tum Kya Miley with his wife Manasi Joshi Roy. While they romance, the poster banner of the show can be spotted behind. After the little performance, Rohit asked the fans to not skip Manasi's new show which is all set to hit the television screens soon.

Check out Rohit and Manasi's uber-cute reel

About Manasi's new show

Manasi Joshi Roy's new show Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai - is all set to take viewers to Gujarat, where amidst a vibrant Navratri celebration, a storm will brew within the Rajgaur family of Surat when the youngest bahu - Hetal (Dolphin Dubey) seeks separation, challenging the traditional role of a bahu. This unexpected turn of events will leave Ambika (Manasi Joshi Roy), the eldest bahu and the matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty devastated as it has been her top-most priority to keep the family together. With an intense desire to disprove her sister-in-law Hetal’s belief that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’, Ambika, in a landmark decision, will adopt little Kesar (Navika Kotia), a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage and vows to raise her - not as a beti but as a bahu.

About Rohit Roy

After declining the offer for several years, Rohit Roy finally took up Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 offer. However, his journey in the show was short-lived as he had to leave the show due to severe injury.

