Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Rohit Roy is ecstatic about wife Manasi's telly comeback; shares promo

Manasi Joshi Roy and Rohit Roy are one of the most adorable pairs in the entertainment industry. The couple tied the knot in the late 90s and have been enjoying marital bliss. While Rohit Roy is balancing his career in TV and films, Manasi took a break to focus on their daughter. She used to act in TV serials years ago and was a popular face in the 90s. Now, she is back on the television screen with the serial Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. Here's a closer look.

Rohit Roy shows excitement on Manasi Joshi Roy returning to television

Rohit Roy is excited by the news of his wife returning to television. He has uploaded several posts on social media to show his excitement. Yesterday night, he uploaded the promo of the Zee TV serial and wrote a sweet congratulatory note for his wife. The caption reads, "And she’s back !!! Where she rightfully belongs!! All the best my love… @manasijoshiroy #kyunkisaasmaabahubetihotihai Only on @zeetv !!" It seems he is on a promotional spree as he also uploaded it on his Instagram story and wrote, "The OG is back." This was followed by another still of the serial with the caption that the show will soon premiere on the channel. Well, we can tell Rohit Roy is one proud husband.

Take a look at the promo in Rohit Roy's post here:

Manasi Joshi Roy took a break from her career to focus on her daughter, Kiara. In 2021, their daughter, Kiara went abroad for studies. At that time, Rohit Roy expressed his desire to work together with his wife, and said, “Manasi and I would love to work together, but she consciously took a decision to focus on Kiara and her studies soon after she was born. She felt that it was more important to devote time to Kiara. She also went to the US along with Kiara to help her settle there. Now, Manasi will have more time on hand and then she can focus on work opportunities. She is a very good actress and if there is a script for both of us, we would definitely like to work with each other.”

Meanwhile, Kyunki....Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, produced by Guroudev Bhalla is a family drama that will star Manasi Joshi Roy in the lead role. On the other hand, Rohit Roy is currently seen in Rohit Shettyy's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

ALSO READ: Roadies 19: Gautam Gulati reveals how Salman Khan played peacemaker between Prince Narula and him