Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Rohit Roy reveals Bigg Boss host Salman Khan once called him a ‘fat cow'

Popular star Rohit Roy is among the most well-known and talented actors in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Over the years, the actor has worked in numerous shows and films and entertained viewers. He has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life. Rohit had recently shared a picture showing his physical transformation and had also called Salman Khan his inspiration. The actor now appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show and mentioned an incident when Bigg Boss host Salman Khan called him a 'fat cow'.

Rohit Roy recalls when Salman Khan called him a 'fat cow':

While chatting, Rohit Roy was asked if Salman Khan had called him a 'fat cow,' and he remembered the incident. He mentioned how Salman knew him since he was 15 years old as Salman is his brother Ronit Roy's friend. Rohit shared, "When I was thinking about becoming an actor, he told me I looked like a Hollywood actor from the '60s, and I should dress like that." Rohit also mentioned that whenever he meets Salman, he brings up this conversation and tells everyone about it.

Take a look at Rohit Roy's post here-

Afterwards, Rohit recalled how he crossed paths with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan during the Celebrity Cricket League in Ahmedabad. During their conversation, Rohit revealed, “I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out. I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best but things are not happening and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow, even I wouldn’t give you any work." Rohit also shared that on that night, they conversed in his room from 1:30 AM to 7:30 AM.

Rohit continued, "Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened. He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more.” Following this transformation, Rohit disclosed that he landed a role in the Hrithik Roshan-led movie Kaabil and also secured a role in Mumbai Saga.

Speaking about his current professional commitments, Rohit Roy was last seen in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. The actor was a part of the stunt-based reality show for just a few days as he had to quit the show after getting injured while performing the first stunt.

