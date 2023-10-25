Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Sheezan Khan cuts his long hair short, farewell to his Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul look

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

After appearing on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 earlier this year, actor Sheezan Khan has been focusing on himself. Khan has been dedicating more time to improving his fitness regimen and pursuing his passion for music. It seems he is preparing for upcoming acting roles in television dramas, as he recently cut his long hair into a shorter style.

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz shared a glimpse of the actor's new look

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz took to Instagram to share his new look where Sheezan can be seen sporting short hair. The picture looks like it has been taken by a professional photographer. Sheezan has previously been seen with short hair in many shows like Pavitra Bhagya, and Tara from Satara among others. However, the actor grew his hair long for his role in Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul where he played the lead role.

Have a look at Sheezan Khan's new look

Sheezan Khan's love for his long hair

Sheezan has been extremely close to Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The actor has always maintained the show means a lot to him and his character of Alibaba was also very close to his heart. Fans and friends call him Baba, derived from the same show, and hence Khan didn't want to cut his long hair short even after he was replaced from the show. The actor was convicted in co-actress Tunisha Sharma's death case. He has abetment to suicide charges against him and as a protocol, he had to cut off his hair after being arrested.

Khan's family filed a petition and requested the judiciary to not cut off his hair as being an actor he needs to look a certain way for a character. The court accepted the plea and exempted Khan from cutting his hair short.

Sheezan Khan in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

After getting bailed from police custody, Sheezan signed Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. His participation was opposed by many but he was taken on board. Khan played the game impressively and made his presence felt in the show. He was evicted from the show because of ill health.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

