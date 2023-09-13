Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Sheezan Khan on ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma's demise: A part of me has gone with her

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sheezan Khan rose to fame after portraying the lead role in the periodical drama Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. However, the actor was later booked in abetment to suicide case after his co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December 2022 on the sets of their show. After being almost 70 days behind bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. It has been over six months since the actor stepped out of jail and is now busy rebuilding his life in the showbiz industry. Now, in his recent interview, Sheezan opened up on the demise of his ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma and talked about his time in jail.

Sheezan talks about his time in jail

While talking to ETimes TV, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Sheezan Khan revealed how being locked in jail, breaks a person every day. Recalling his time, the actor said, "It is bizarre to see people fretting over trivial issues. Irrespective of the gravity of one’s problems, everything ceases to matter when you have a bed, blanket and pillow to sleep on. You can’t be more fortunate than that. I had to come out of that place sane." Sheezan added that many people turned their backs on him as they worried about their reputation and how his family was unfairly dragged into controversies.

Sheezan opened up on the demise of Tunisha Sharma

Further, remembering the late actress Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan continued, "The place she held in my life cannot be described in words. Those who know us know that she meant the world to me. I am not afraid to admit that her untimely demise has left a void that can never be filled. If she had been here, she would have been my unbreakable shield. She’ll forever be my Tunni, someone I deeply cared for. A part of Sheezan has gone with her."

During the conversation with the portal, Sheezan also revealed how after walking out of the jail, he was offered a cameo role in his show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. He stated how he was hurt by this as he had put his heart and soul into the show. He shared, "I was so hurt that it triggered a panic attack." Sheezan assumes that he was approached to give the much-needed hype to the show. However, he declined the offer of doing a cameo role in Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

At present, Sheezan Khan is seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

