Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Sheezan Khan pens special note for Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and sister Falaq Naaz

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon start airing and fans can't keep calm as several well-known personalities from different walks of life will be seen in the show as participants. And the news of Salman Khan hosting the show has just raised the bars of excitement. One of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is actress Falaq Naaz. Falaq's brother Sheezan Khan was in the headlines due to his connection with the late actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. Sheezan is now shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa.

Sheezan's special note for sister Falaq:

Despite being miles away, actor Sheezan Khan didn't miss the chance to uplift and motivate his sister Falaq Naaz as she embarks on this new journey. As Falaq is gearing up for participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Sheezan penned a special note wishing her luck for her new show. Sharing Falaq's picture on his Instagram story, Sheezan wrote, "@falaqnaazz Aapi You Are The Strongest Human I've ever known! Its your new journey I know you'll conquer it.#BiggBoss OTTSeason."

Take a look at the PIC here-

Speaking about their personal life, Falaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan were in the news due to the unfortunate suicide of late actress Tunisha Sharma in Sheezan's makeup room during the filming of Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan was arrested on December 24 under section 306 of IPC and after spending almost two months behind bars, the actor was released on bail by the Vasai court in Maharashtra on March 4. Throughout this challenging period, Sheezan's family, including his sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, stood firmly by his side, leaving no stone unturned to prove their brother innocent.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Along with Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani are some of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show is all set to start streaming on Jio Cinema and Voot Select on June 17, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sima Taparia to Falaq Naaz; A look at tentative contestants list of Salman Khan’s show