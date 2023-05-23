Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Sheezan Khan poses in Ali Baba costume; Remembers his character and talks about fear

Sheezan Khan, one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 essayed the character of Ali in the TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul.

Sheezan Khan
Sheezan Khan remembers his character Ali while on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi in South Africa (PC: Sheezan Khan Instagram)

Television actor Sheezan Khan has been all over the news since last year. The actor was released from prison earlier this year after he was accused of abetting girlfriend Tunisha Sharma's suicide. It seems things are finally turning in his favour as the actor is having a gala time with the co-contestants on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He is actively sharing photos and videos on social media. Yesterday, one picture caught the attention of the fans as Sheezan posed in Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul's costume.

Sheezan Khan poses in Ali's costume

Actor Sheezan Khan essayed the role of Ali in the television serial Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul. He was seen opposite the late actress Tunisha Sharma. After he was arrested in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death, actor Abhishek Nigam replaced him in the show. Sheezan took to his social media yesterday and posted a photo where he is seen posing in Ali's costume. It took everyone by surprise. He wrote in the caption, "Fear Doesn’t Exist anywhere except in the mind." He also uploaded the photo on his Instagram story with the background song, 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye'.

Take a look at Sheezan's attire here:

Sheezan also took to his Instagram story to upload a video following the post on his profile. He talked about leaving the show, Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul. The actor said, "Abhi bhi log puchte rehta hai ki Ali Baba kyun chhoda, kyun chhoda, kaha chhoda? I never played Ali, I was Ali, I am Ali. Kaha chhoda? Bas ek bandhan se tootke dusre bandhan pe aa gaye, aur kya? And I think yahi ye kalakaar k khoobi hoti hai jo aapne aap ko ek jagah rokta nahi, agey agey badhta rehta hai, aur badhna bhi chahiye. I'm very happy. So, I guess that's all that matters."

