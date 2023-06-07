Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam's alleged fight creates furore; Sumbul Touqeer REACTS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa. Earlier, both were a part of the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16 and were constantly at loggerheads. Now several reports are doing the rounds that Shiv and Archana have locked horns again while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. According to the reports, Shiv allegedly made fun of Archana in front of everyone which irked Archana. As reported, he verbally abused Archana which left her crying.

Sumbul Touqeer reacts to Shiv and Archana's fight:

Recently, Sumbul Touqeer, who was a part of Bigg Boss 16 along with Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam attended an event in the city. During the event, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was asked about Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's alleged fight that took place in Cape Town, South Africa. Talking to the media, Sumbul stated, "Dekho humei har ek cheez maloom nahi hai na ki waha pe exactly ho kya raha hai. Toh hum log kuch bhi assume nahi kar sakte ki ye baat hui hogi, ye galat hai, ye sahi hai. To wo jo bhi hua hai, waha pe hai hai. I've no idea about it. And, I'm still rooting for Shiv and I want him to win."

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, the fourteen contestants are having a thrilling experience as they are busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa, along with host Rohit Shetty. The contestants include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer was last seen making a guest appearance in the entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. Sumbul is yet to announce her next big project after Bigg Boss 16.

