Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Shiv Thakare on dating rumours with Daisy Shah: 'People like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai more'

Faisal Shaikh popularly known as Mr. Faisu is currently busy with his recently launched talk show. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame star has gained a massive fan following on his all social media platforms. From creating interesting content to showcasing his dancing skills on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Faisu has donned several hats and impressed fans consistently. Now, he has achieved a new milestone by releasing his chat show which was first graced by Jannat Zubair and then Shiv Thakare. In an interview with Faisu, Shiv spilled beans about his early life, dating life and professional commitments that will keep the audience intrigued.

Shiv Thakare reacts to dating rumours with Daisy Shah:

Amidst the conversation, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu teased Shiv Thakare with Daisy Shah's name and said, "Shiv Thakare ki har subah Daisy hoti hai." Reacting to this, Shiv added, "Nahi yaar, na subah hoti hai, na raat hoti hai na dupher hoti hai" He further elaborated, "I have a strong bond with Dino (Dino James)." Giving an example of a movie, Shiv stated, "But nowadays people don't like Brother movie, people like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai more (Faisu and Shiv laugh). You release Brother and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but people will like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai more."

The Bigg Boss 16 fame continued, "A day ago, the Colors team called us and Sheezan (Sheezan Khan) had not come. There were three people but only our video (Shiv and Daisy) was captured. They played the video in slow motion and added a song and a heart (laughs). If I was an audience, then even I would have thought that there was something brewing. But I thought it is fine, it is not even audience's fault, movies anyway keep running."

Further, Shiv Thakare added how he doesn't like encashing via maintaining fake friendships. He said, "I have a rule. I don't like encashing through friendships. Some people said it's okay to showcase fake friendships, I told them that I don't want to have fake friends. If I want to maintain a relationship, I will keep it private, I don't want to encash it by showing it in front of the people."

For the uninformed, rumors of Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah began when they were shooting for Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Cape Town, South Africa. Their social media posts and being spotted together just added raised more speculations about them being together.

