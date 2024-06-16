Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aashish Mehrotra and Krishna Shroff flaunt their bruises and flex biceps; see PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the stunt-based reality show, never fails to make headlines owing to its tough and spine-chilling stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 is currently being shot in Romania and celeb contestants are keeping their fans updated by sharing posts on social media.

While enjoying their time together in a foreign land, the contestants are also having a challenging time physically while performing stunts. After Shalin Bhanot's face injury, now Aashish Mehrotra and Krishna Shroff faced severe hand bruises while performing the stunts.

Aashish Mehrotra and Krishna Shroff flaunt their injuries:

Aashish Mehrotra took to his social media handle and shared a few snaps with co-contestant Krishna Shroff. In these photos, Aashish and Krishna are seen flaunting their hand bruises as they pose for the picture.

Despite being injured, the two have a smile on their face and look motivated to take up another gruesome challenge. Sharing this post, Aashish Mehrotra expressed, "Flexing bruises with this power hustler Loving the vibe…"

Take a look at Aashish Mehrotra and Krishna Shroff's PICS here-

Commenting on this post, Aditi Sharma hailed Aashish and Krishna's spirit and wrote, "Cheeteh." Mehul Nisar, who was Aashish's co-star in Anupamaa, expressed his concern for Aashish and said, "Take care bhai."

A few days back, Shalin Bhanot also gave a glimpse of his facial injury to his fans on social media. He had taken medical help for his face injury after performing the gruesome task.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Skipping Cape Town, South Africa, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have chosen Romania to shoot the upcoming season. Like always, this season also has an ensemble of interesting celebrities such as Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

The premiere date and time of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is yet to be announced.

About Aashish Mehrotra's previous project:

Before embarking on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey, Aashish Mehrotra was a pivotal part of the ongoing hit daily soap, Anupamaa. He essayed the role of Paritosh (Toshu), Anupama's elder son in the show.

Aashish has been an integral part of the soap opera since its inception. However, he took a midway exit from the show to participate in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

