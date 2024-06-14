Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar's note on Sushant Singh Rajput's 4th death anniversary will make you emotional

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

June 14 marks the most devastating day for the nation and for Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. The talented star passed away due to suicide on June 14, 2020, leaving everyone utterly shocked and sad. Many still struggle to cope with the loss of this gem. As today marks the fourth death anniversary of Sushant, Abhishek Kumar, who considered the late actor as his idol, penned a cryptic note in his remembrance.

Abhishek Kumar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput:

Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up Abhishek Kumar remembered Sushant Singh Rajput by penning a short cryptic note. The actor wrote, "Bhala tujhe aaj bhi kon bhool paaya hai (heart breaking emoticon)."

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's tweet here-

Fans comment:

As soon as Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up Abhishek Kumar shared this, fans flooded the post's comment section and remembered SSR. One fan wrote, "SSR ko koyi vi nahi vul payega #AbhishekKumar," another user commented, "Miss you SSR love you AK" and so on.

Currently, Abhishek Kumar is in Romania shooting for Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He has kept his fans updated regarding his whereabouts by sharing vlogs and social media posts.

About Sushant Singh Rajput:

On June 14, 2020, the nation was left in shock and devastated as beloved actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by committing suicide at the age of 34. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Fans still remember their favorite star every day and often flood social media to remember him.

Speaking about his work life, Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame after playing Manav in Ektaa Kapoor's hit show Pavitra Rishta. He starred opposite actress Ankita Lokhande in the hit show and became a household name. After Pavitra Rishta, SSR appeared in dance reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 4.

Soon he transitioned into films and starred in Chhichhore, Kai Po Che!, PK, Kedarnath, Raabta, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more. Sushant's last project was Dil Bechara, which was released posthumously.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

