Aditi Sharma is a well-known actress in the telly industry and has a loyal fanbase too. The actress is all set to unveil her daredevil personality as she is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Currently, Aditi is in Bucharest, Romania shooting for the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show. In her spare time, the actress is making sure to explore the scenic city with her co-contestants.

Aditi Sharma drops PICS with a Bridgerton connection

A few minutes back, Aditi Sharma took to her social media handle and dropped a few pictures from her outing in Bucharest. In these snaps, the actress is seen wearing a beige thigh-high slit chic outfit and sported high black cowboy boots with her outfit. We also see Aditi posing here with her co-contestants Aashish Mehrotra and Karan Veer Mehra.

Amidst all these gorgeous glimpses, one picture of Aditi will remind you of the hit series, Bridgerton. In one of the snaps, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant is seen posing beside the Bridgerton photobooth. Not only that, the fascinating backdrop of the palace also reminds us of Bridgerton's grand sets.

Take a look at Aditi Sharma's PICS here-

Speaking about Aditi Sharma, the actress has been a part of a few daily soaps such as Kaleerein, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, and more. She became a house name after playing the lead role in Rabb Se Hai Dua along with Richa Rathore and Karanvir Sharma. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is Aditi's first reality show.

Advertisement

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and its contestants:

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. The concept of the show revolves around celebrity contestants taking up gruesome stunts assigned by Rohit Shetty. These stunts challenge and test the contestant's mental, emotional, and physical strength.

The 14th season consists an ensemble of popular celebrity contestants who are set to battle their phobias. Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani will be seen as participants this year.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz was also a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, he was reportedly asked to leave the stunt-based reality show after his alleged feud with Rohit Shetty or Shalin Bhanot.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Why did Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff apologize to Abhishek Kumar? Find out what happened