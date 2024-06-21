Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently shooting in Romania, with contestants bravely tackling a range of daring stunts. The stunt-based reality show always grabs attention due to its challenges.

Aashish Mehrotra, known for his role in Anupamaa recently dropped a picture with the show’s host and Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and penned a heartfelt note for him.

Aashish Mehrotra pens a heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty

After Abhishek Kumar and Karan Veer Mehra, Aashish Mehrotra took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with none other than, Rohit Shetty with a touching message.

Accompanying the post with a caption, the Anupamaa star wrote, “ I saw your @itsrohitshetty presence on India’s Next Superstar poster and couldn’t take my eyes off you! And prayed if I could just work with you.”

He continued, “You are special to me. I love you because of what you bring out on screen with your heroes, which just shows how amazing you are as a human being! A treat I would never eat but always keep by my side.”

Aashish expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to work with him again after six years. In his emotional tribute, Aashish reminisced about his admiration for Shetty's work and the profound impact he has had on his career.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have chosen Romania instead of Cape Town, South Africa, for the upcoming season. This season features a diverse lineup of celebrities including Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani. The premiere date and time for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are yet to be announced.

About Aashish Mehrotra’s professional life

Before joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aashish Mehrotra played a key role as Paritosh (Toshu), Anupama's elder son, in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. He was a significant part of the show from the beginning but decided to leave midway to take part in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

