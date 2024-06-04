Asim Riaz has been hitting headlines after he was reportedly ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Several theories about Asim's eviction have been doing rounds, however, there has been no official statement as to why he has been asked to leave the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show. Amidst the ongoing controversy, the rapper has been tight-lipped regarding the reason for being eliminated.

Asim Riaz drops first post after Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 exit

A few hours back, Asim Riaz shared the first post on his social media handle after he was reportedly evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He dropped several black-and-white pictures of him on Instagram. In the caption of this post, Asim wrote, "12 SAAL ..!!" For the uninformed, 12 Saal is Asim Riaz's upcoming music video that is set to release on June 5, 2024.

Take a look at Asim Riaz's first post after KKK14 eviction-

Everything about Asim Riaz's rumored eviction:

On June 2, ETimes TV reported Asim Riaz's eviction claiming that he was asked to leave the show after his showdown with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. As per their sources, Asim lost a stunt and got into an argument with Shetty. Post this, the rapper was ousted.

On June 3, India Forums claimed that Asim's eviction happened after his heated argument with Shalin Bhanot. As per the portal's sources, the situation worsened and escalated after Abhishek Kumar got involved in the argument. However, there is no confirmation regarding this news. An official statement from Asim and the makers is still awaited.

For the uninformed, Asim Riaz was the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Expressing his excitement about being a part of the reality show, he shared, "I'm thrilled about overcoming challenges and testing my limits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14." Riaz said that his adventure on the show would entirely be about making his fans proud.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Apart from Asim Riaz, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features several daredevils such as Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

These celebrity contestants are all set to take up spine-chilling stunts and overcome their phobias. The participants of Rohit Shetty-led show jetted off to Romania on May 21. The show will air on Colors TV.

